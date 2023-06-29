iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,107 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,894. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

