iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.