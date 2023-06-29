iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3,193.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977,041 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
