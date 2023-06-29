iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

STIP stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

