iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.63

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.63 and last traded at $100.62, with a volume of 478883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,988,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.