IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Up 23.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.87. IonQ has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.