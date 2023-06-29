Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 2,495,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,803,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.