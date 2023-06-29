Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.59. 61,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,849. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

