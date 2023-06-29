Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 4,218 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.78. 622,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

