Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,970. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

