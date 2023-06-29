Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ballast Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 284,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

