Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

