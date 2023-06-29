Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
