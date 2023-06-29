Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

