Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 20.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,676,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,242,820. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.42.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.