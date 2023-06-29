Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

