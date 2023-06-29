Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 12 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,333.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,343.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,330.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

