Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

