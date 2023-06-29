Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

