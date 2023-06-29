Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.51.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

