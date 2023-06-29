Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 3.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

