InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.