International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 649,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

