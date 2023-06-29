International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

