International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.78 on Friday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

