Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ICE opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

