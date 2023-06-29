InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

