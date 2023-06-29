Insight Folios Inc Sells 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %
MCD stock opened at $291.74 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day moving average is $277.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
