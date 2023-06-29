Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 317,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,752. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

