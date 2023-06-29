Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells 33,904 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,693,351.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 1,120,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,257. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 250.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,645 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.