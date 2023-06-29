Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,093.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.4 %

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,783. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 420.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 319,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 318.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $2,611,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

