Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $237,795.44 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

