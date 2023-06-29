Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells $19,356.02 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 27,262 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $19,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,362 shares in the company, valued at $380,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,390 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $7,551.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Jack Phillips sold 7,940 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,478.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,444 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $4,838.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 497,706 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

