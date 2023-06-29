Insider Buying: Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Buys 914,347 Shares of Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Free Report) insider Mark Hooper bought 914,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,156.34 ($134,104.23).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon Care alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Mark Hooper 1,500,000 shares of Paragon Care stock.

Paragon Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.