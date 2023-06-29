Insider Buying: Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Director Buys $1,814,687,991.49 in Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LCID opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,347,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

