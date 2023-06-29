Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £20,656.44 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Free Report) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).
Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,004.45).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Lindsell Train Investment Trust
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsell Train Investment Trust
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.