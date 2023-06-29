Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £20,656.44 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Free Report) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £983.64 ($1,250.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,263.75).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £984 ($1,251.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,936 ($5,004.45).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.59. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 944 ($12.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.59).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.48) per share. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,063.59%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

