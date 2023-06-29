Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 814,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,015.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Lonnel Coats bought 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,023. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $411.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

