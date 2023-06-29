Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXFree Report) CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 814,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,015.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 26th, Lonnel Coats bought 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,023. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $411.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

