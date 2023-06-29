Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Position Raised by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned about 2.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

