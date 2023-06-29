Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $11.49. Innodata shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 782,744 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,597,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,597,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,904 shares of company stock worth $4,469,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 34,069.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

