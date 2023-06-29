Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Down 2.5%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 628,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,158% from the average session volume of 19,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Inca One Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

