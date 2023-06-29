IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IROQ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.