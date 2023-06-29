IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.07 and its 200 day moving average is $471.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

