Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Price Performance

INVE opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at $941,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Identiv by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.