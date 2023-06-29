Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of IDKOY remained flat at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.90.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
