ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $195.06 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $195.06 million and $4.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,356,464 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,342,323.7681291 with 960,342,533.5286025 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20338572 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,632,753.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

