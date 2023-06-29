ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 1.7%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 1,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ICC Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC makes up 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

