Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -95.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

