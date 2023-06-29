Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

