Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $327.42

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $327.42 and last traded at $327.27, with a volume of 258856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.17.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

