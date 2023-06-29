Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 322.5% in June

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a growth of 322.5% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,693. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOTH shares. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

