Horizen Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00022592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00097174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,847,669 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

